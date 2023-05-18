Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina baseball postpones Marshall series opener due to weather

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University’s baseball match-up against Sun Belt Conference opponents, Marshall Thundering Herd has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Thursday game was supposed to be the Sun Belt Conference series opener between the two teams. All remaining games in the series may be moved, but all further schedule adjustments will be announced Friday, pending an updated weather forecast.

The two teams are currently set to play Friday with the first pitch set for 6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

