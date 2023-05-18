Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected kidnapper is believed to be 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes.(Idaho State police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KPTV/Gray News) - The Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a 2-year-old boy who authorities believe was kidnapped in Nampa, Idaho, by a 36-year-old man.

The Amber Alert pinged phones as far west as the Portland metro area.

Police said they are looking for a gray 2018 Honda Civic as a possible vehicle to watch for with Idaho plate O19YOR. They also believe the missing child and man may be headed to Oregon.

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. Rudy is a 2-year-old boy with short black hair who was last seen wearing a diaper and a gray shirt with a hood.

The suspected kidnapper is believed to be 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes.

If you have information, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2203 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Brandon Stanley
Man accused of beating woman who kept 911 on the line, warrants state
Best of the Grand Strand
Billy Tyrone Avant
1 brother dead, 1 brother charged after argument leads to shooting, police say

Latest News

2 hospitalized, 1 dead after crash involving Harley on Hwy 17
Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash
Myrtle Beach not implementing traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend, official says
Community Appearance Board request changes to apartment plans near Coastal Grand Mall
Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again