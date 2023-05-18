6-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the child that was hit and killed after reportedly falling out of a car in Pickens County Tuesday night.

According to Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at around 6:28 p.m. near Grant Valley Road in Easley.

The Coroner’s Office said the child reportedly fell out of the backseat of the car and was hit by another vehicle. They added that the child sadly passed away at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Axel Garcia from Easley.

Troopers said no other injuries were reported following this crash. However, the other vehicle involved is currently unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

MORE NEWS: 2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.