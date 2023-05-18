2 hospitalized, 1 dead after crash involving Harley on Hwy 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle Wednesday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the fatal crash occurred on Highway 17 Business near Woodland Drive Extension just after 11 p.m.

According to SCHP, the Harley was driving south on Hwy17 when it struck a pedestrian in the road.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to a hospital. The pedestrian was fatally injured.

No further information is currently available. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMNBF News for updates.

