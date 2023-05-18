Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 hospitalized, 1 dead after crash involving Harley on Hwy 17

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle Wednesday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the fatal crash occurred on Highway 17 Business near Woodland Drive Extension just after 11 p.m.

According to SCHP, the Harley was driving south on Hwy17 when it struck a pedestrian in the road.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to a hospital. The pedestrian was fatally injured.

No further information is currently available. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMNBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Brandon Stanley
Man accused of beating woman who kept 911 on the line, warrants state
Organizer confirms Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally will take place next week
Horry County police, officer face lawsuit over Bike Week arrest
Billy Tyrone Avant
1 brother dead, 1 brother charged after argument leads to shooting, police say
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

An unsettled and gloomy end to the week.
FIRST ALERT: Gloomy today, off & on showers through the end of the week
The state’s House of Representatives passed a six-week abortion ban Wednesday night, after...
SC House passes six-week abortion ban bill after hours-long debate
‘This is just intended for the Myrtle Beach Cluster’ Myrtle Beach Police detail the ATD program
‘Anything that we can do to protect our children’: Myrtle Beach police detail the gunfire detection program
Victim's girlfriend testifies during day 2 of North Myrtle Beach murder trial