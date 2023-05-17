WMBF News honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for 3rd year in a row

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the third year in a row, WMBF News has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

WMBF News was also the only station in South Carolina to win the award this year.

WMBF News photographer George Hansen received the award for Excellence in Video.

Hansen’s award-winning video and editing skills were featured in a This Is Carolina story about a weekly class at the Matt Hughes Skate Park where the next generation of skateboarders learned how to shred.

Hansen also won Excellence in Video in 2021 for This Is Carolina: Adaptive Surf Project Paddleboard Edition and in 2022 for a Horry County flute choir that brought Christmas joy to the community.

The Edward R. Murrow Award is one of the most prestigious honors in journalism. It recognizes local and national news stories that uphold the Radio, Television, Digital News Association’s Code of Ethics, demonstrates technical expertise and exemplifies the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

