Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Twins graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian are making school history. (Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – Twin brothers are making history at a high school in Georgia, where they will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian of their class.

For the 2023 graduating class of Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert, Mykel Rainey will be the valedictorian, and Markel Rainey will be the salutatorian.

The Rainey brothers said they came into their senior year with the mindset of succeeding beyond any limitations.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this. So, we started thinking of the possibilities like, what if?” Mykel Rainey said.

To be selected as valedictorian and salutatorian you must maintain an A/B grade on the honor roll and a 3.5 GPA.

The twins’ parents said they couldn’t be prouder of their sons.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them … If they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised,” mom Tamika Rainey said.

The dynamic duo said their education doesn’t stop here. They are heading to Savannah State University this fall.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Organizer confirms Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally will take place next week
Horry County police, officer face lawsuit over Bike Week arrest
Socastee High School
Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by Horry County special ed teacher
Renada Poston
Mother accused of lying for son in connection to Florence County homicide investigation
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
1 dead, 3 taken to hospital in crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry, officials say

Latest News

Police: 3 charged in connection to shootout in Lumberton neighborhood
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
‘It’s a great feeling’: Bikers ride to build homes for injured veterans
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident