Suspect wanted after 50-year-old man robbed, shot in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for a man in an orange hoodie who allegedly shot and robbed a man Tuesday night.

According to the report, around 11:40 p.m. officers were called to First Street where they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He told the officers he was standing outside of his vehicle when a young man wearing an orange hoodie ran up to him with a gun and robbed him, the report states. He said when he tried to get in his vehicle the young man shot him.

The Laurinburg Police Department said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

You can also submit your anonymous tip to Scotland Crimestoppers by calling at 910-266-8146, at www.scotlandcountycs.com and/or downloading the free mobile app, P3tips.com from the website or from your cellphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

