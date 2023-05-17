Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s Office: Possible human remains found in Florence County community

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators in Florence County are looking into the possible discovery of human remains Wednesday morning.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the possible discovery of human remains in the area of June Lane, in the Tara Village subdivision.

At this time FCSO is working with the Florence County Coroner’s Office to learn more.

WMBF News has reached out to the coroner’s office and we’re waiting to hear back.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

