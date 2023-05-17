Sheriff’s office identifies teen suspects arrested in Florence County mobile home park shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office revealed two homes were hit by bullets during a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home park.

Deputies were called around 12:45 p.m. to Southern Pines Mobile Home Park for a shots fired call.

Investigators found two homes with people inside were shot into multiple times.

Deputies said that no one inside the homes was hurt.

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that they saw four people carry out the alleged attack. A short time later, all four were taken into custody.

James Burns, 18, Hennighan Howe, 19, Zion Cusack, 17, have all been charged with seven counts of attempted murder. They were all booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

A fourth suspect is a juvenile and was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

