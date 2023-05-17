Second reading of Horry County budget passes; Postal Way project deferred up to 90 days

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An amended county fiscal budget of just over $778 million passed the second reading during Tuesday’s county council meeting. That is an increase from the previously reported approximately $767 million of just over $10M.

The budget includes two millage decreases. In the first reading, the millage in the general fund was at $3 million, now down to $2.5 million. The fire fund was at $1 million and has now been adjusted to $500,000.

County employee compensation has been modified from the first reading, now matching State employee raises. County employees who make less than $50,000 would receive a $2,500 raise.

Employees who make over $50,000 a year will see an increase of 5%. The county’s capital improvement plan also increased the updated budget by $6.6 million to nearly $60 million.

“I would just like to say I’m voting for this tonight to keep the process moving forward and I hope we can continue to work on it,” said Mark Causey District 9.

The third reading of the proposed fiscal budget is expected in the next meeting agenda on June 6.

The second reading of a rezoning application for a controversial Carolina Forest development along Postal Way has been deferred for up to 90 days, at the request of the developer.

“The Developer and I have heard everyone’s concerns from the public input meeting we had in Carolina Forest a couple days ago. The Developer has asked for a deferment not for 90 days, but for a period not to exceed 90 days,” said Dennis DiSabato District 3.

One main point of concern for residents has been the impact on traffic in the area. The County has introduced the Lake Busbee Connector project as a way to ease traffic along Highway 501. There is also a suggestion of a separate committee of State, Local, and Federal members, which the council is not opposed to.

“I think the AD-HOC committee is a great idea, I think we should probably wait until we hear back from staff in two weeks,” said Johnny Gardner, Council Chairman.

DiSabato reaffirmed to residents in Carolina Forest that he would vote “no” on the rezoning application when it is added to a future agenda for the second reading if residents want him to.

It is unclear when the ordinance/request will return to the council agenda.

