Police: 3 charged in connection to shootout in Lumberton neighborhood

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police say three people connected to a recent shootout in a Lumberton neighborhood are now in custody.

The Lumberton Police Department said Wednesday that 21-year-old Seven Pitchford and 20-year-old Jermaine Spivey each turned themselves in to authorities on Tuesday.

The two were wanted in connection to an incident that happened May 8 in the Tanglewood neighborhood and near a ballpark where children and families were watching games. Officers received a call that night about multiple shots being fired in the area of North Rowland Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets.

When police arrived, they found two cars riddled with bullet holes and left abandoned. A blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was found on North Rowland Avenue while a dark grey 2013 Cadillac ATS was on West 31st Street.

Investigators determined that the people inside the cars were shooting at each other while they were driving in the neighborhoods. Police said that at least two homes were hit by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

A third man, identified as David Epps, was also arrested in connection to the incident. Police said Epps came out of his home and fired a gun at those involved in the initial shooting.

Police said he was also wanted for a breaking and entering in New Hanover County and a probation violation out of Robeson County. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Pitchford and Spivey are each being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. Epps, meanwhile, is being held on a $66,000 bond.

Lumberton police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.

