Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 2 women charged after man found dead in hotel room

Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Two women were arrested after police said a man was found dead in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call Monday for an unresponsive male inside a room in a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said they determined the victim went into his hotel room with the two women. The women fled the room a few minutes later with the man’s property, officials said.

Police said the women were identified as 20-year-old Erika Covington and 20-year-old Arionna Taylor.

Both women were located and booked without incident. Police said they have been charged with robbery and open murder on Wednesday.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with further information on the case is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or online at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, calls can also be placed with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Organizer confirms Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally will take place next week
Horry County police, officer face lawsuit over Bike Week arrest
Socastee High School
Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by Horry County special ed teacher
Renada Poston
Mother accused of lying for son in connection to Florence County homicide investigation
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
1 dead, 3 taken to hospital in crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry, officials say

Latest News

Police: 3 charged in connection to shootout in Lumberton neighborhood
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
‘It’s a great feeling’: Bikers ride to build homes for injured veterans
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children