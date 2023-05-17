Opening statements, testimony begins in Myrtle Beach restaurant murder case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An emotional start to the first day of testimonies. If a jury finds Driscoll Riggins guilty of the murder of 32-year-old Durance McCray, Riggins could face life in prison.

The prosecution and defense made their opening statements to a jury.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Riggins is accused of shooting and killing McCray in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach in May of 2021.

WMBF News spoke with the business’s manager, Billy Riggs, yesterday who told us Riggins was an employee at the restaurant and bar but was not working at the time of the shooting.

The prosecution confirmed the defendant’s employment through time sheets and claimed the defendant was working the night of the shooting.

Prosecutor, Dylan Bagal said, “What does matter, is a man has just clocked out of his work at Captain Archie’s. A dishwasher, the defendant in this case Driscoll Riggins. He just clocked out and he’s about to clock into something much different. Something very different.”

Riggs was the first witness to testify in court this morning, explaining the layout of Captain Archie’s and the kitchen, where according to Riggs, Riggins worked as a dishwater.

The defense spoke about the character of the defendant, Driscoll Riggins, during opening statements earlier and how he’s no stranger to gun violence as he’s previously lost family members in a shooting.

They revealed Riggins and McCray were childhood best friends and ‘grew apart’.

The defense claims McCray threatened Riggins, and Riggins shot in fear of getting killed himself.

This was not an ambush. This was not a cold-blooded murder. Driscoll’s actions were a response to Mr. McCray’s actions, threats, and words. ‘You’re face will be on a t-shirt next.’”

A judge said a verdict is expected to be reached by the end of this week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.