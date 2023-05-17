Myrtle Beach man, 56, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Myrtle Beach man to a decade in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a minor.

William Johnson Jr., 56, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He sexually assaulted the victim on Sept. 7, 2021 in Myrtle Beach. The victim told a family member, who then notified the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“We are thankful for the diligent work and thorough investigation conducted in this case,” 15th Circuit Assistant Solicitor George Henry Martin III said. “We appreciate the Myrtle Beach Police Department and its respective officers for bringing this defendant to justice.”

On top of the 10 year prison sentence, Johnson must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life when he is released from prison.

