McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law

Carolina Squat
Carolina Squat(Contributed)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular vehicle modification that’s seen across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will soon be banned in the Palmetto State.

The bill prohibiting the so-called “Carolina Squat” was signed by Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday.

The Carolina Squat is when the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end.

MORE INFORMATION | Senate Bill 363

The new law will take effect in 180 days, and until then, only warning tickets will be issued for violations. Once the law takes effect, drivers will not be allowed to have a truck or SUV where the front fender is raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

A person who is found in violation will be fined $100, a second offense will result in a $200 fine and if a person violates the law for a third time, they will to pay $300 and will have their license suspended for a year.

State Sen. Luke Rankin, who represents Horry County, sponsored the bill

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has also been in favor of banning the Carolina Squat with officers saying the modifications make it extremely difficult for drivers to see what’s ahead of them.

