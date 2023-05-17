Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say

Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted injury of a public service animal.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A driver in Mississippi is facing several charges stemming from an early morning incident involving police.

WLOX reports Gulfport police officers made a traffic stop involving driver Aaron Shey Miller, 31, at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police officers asked Miller to exit the vehicle once they had him stopped but he drove away.

Officers said they caught up to him, but Miller ended up backing his vehicle into their patrol car that had a K-9 officer inside.

Gulfport police said Miller then threatened officers, saying he was going to run them over.

The 31-year-old tried again to hit the officers with his vehicle before they were able to get him out of his car and arrest him, police said.

Miller is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted injury of a public service animal.

He was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $510,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
1 dead, 3 taken to hospital in crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry, officials say
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Angela Zona
Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park
Kevin Dyson
N.C. man accused of threatening Grand Strand restaurant worker with shotgun

Latest News

Mother accused of lying for son in connection to Florence County homicide investigation
Pee Dee mother suing Darlington County Sheriff over son’s 2021 murder investigation
Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by Horry County special ed teacher
‘Back to their drawing board’: Horry County Council defers Postal Way rezoning request again
Horry County first responders help revitalize Atlantic Beach sports courts, parks