Man accused of sexually assaulting child at Conway-area home

Martin Correa
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Horry County.

Records show 59-year-old Martin Correa was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states the alleged incident happened between January 2022 and December 2022 at a home on Ponderosa Park in the Conway area.

The victim detailed it incident in a forensic interview, according to the warrant.

A police report also states that the incident was reported to police in February 2023, when a third party came to the Horry County Police Department. The person stated the dropped the child off with Correa and was later told he had “touched her private parts.”

Online records show Correa remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday with no bond set.

