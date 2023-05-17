Man accused of beating woman who kept 911 on the line, warrants state

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after allegedly beating a woman who kept 911 on the line earlier this week in Horry County.

Records show Brandon Stanley, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault and battery along with third-degree assault and battery. He’s also charged with kidnapping and a failure to appear.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state an officer with the Horry County Police Department was called to Bellamy Drive in Little River late Monday after reports of an assault. Police were told the victim hid her phone and was whispering that she needed help and that the suspect, identified as Stanley, threatened to kill her if she called police.

When the officer arrived, he spoke to the victim without knowing she was the caller and she said everything was fine as Stanley was with her.

Around a half-hour later, the officer was called back to the area for a similar report of an assault. This time, the officer heard a female victim yelling for help as she sped off in another person’s vehicle to get away from Stanley.

When the officer caught up to her, the assault victim told the officer she tried to call police. However, she had to hide her phone after Stanley threatened to kill her. The warrant states the victim was able to hide the phone in her bra and kept an open line with 911, allowing police to find her location as she whispered and cried for help.

Documents also note the victim had visible injuries to her face after allegedly being punched by Stanley. The second victim, who was driving the car, told police that she came to help the first victim after she got a call that Stanley was beating on her. She and another witness in the vehicle also reported that Stanley punched both women in the face and threatened to kill them.

According to a police report, the first victim told officers that she didn’t report the assault when police first arrived at the scene because Stanley told her “if she said anything he would kill her.”

As of Wednesday, Stanley is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

