Judge sentences Darlington man in deadly 2021 shooting in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man connected to a deadly 2021 shooting in Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty in the case.

Shadow Graham, 32, of Darlington pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Dwayne Patterson’s shooting death.

Authorities said Graham shot and killed Patterson in July 2021 along 14th Avenue South. The two had gotten into a physical fight moments before the deadly shooting.

“Graham was apprehended as he was leaving the scene, thanks to the quick actions of the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department in solving this case,” said Senior Assistant Solicitor David Caraker Jr.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Graham to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release. He had faced up to 30 years in prison.

