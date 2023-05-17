‘It’s a great feeling’: Bikers ride to build homes for injured veterans

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’ve been cruising around for bike week, you can strap on your helmet and take a ride for more than just the view.

Wednesday at 8 a.m. bikers will meet outside the Golden Egg in Surfside Beach and take off for the 12th annual Crude’s Veteran Ride.

Event organizer Kevin Gumina said the 150-mile ride started out as a way for friends to get together during bike week, but as more people joined they decided to start riding for a reason.

Now, Gumina said more than 100 bikers get together each year to raise money for Home for Our Troops.

The nonprofit builds specially adapted homes for veterans severely hurt in 9/11.

Gumina said he loves looking in his rearview mirror at everyone cruising behind him all riding for the same reason.

“You know deep down inside all these people that are behind you all have the same dedication and support that I have for veterans and it’s a great feeling,” said Gumina.

The ride starts at the Golden Egg and goes all the way up to Moncks Corner where they will stop for lunch at Gilligan’s on the Dock.

Their final stop is at Garden City Beach Bar where they will have an after-party with door prizes, a leather auction and more.

If you miss out on the ride you can meet the other bikers at Garden City Beach Bar at 6 p.m.

