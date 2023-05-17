FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms arrive this afternoon, unsettled forecast ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front will be responsible for late day showers & storms. The best chance of rain today will remain to our south.

TODAY

It’s a mild start to the day. Partly cloudy skies and a southerly wind will increase temperatures quickly. Highs will reach the lower 80s by the middle of the day for the Grand Strand. The further inland you go, temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s today before the storms increase. (WMBF)

As the cold front moves through the area, showers & storms will increase through the afternoon. The best rain chances today will remain south of our area, but a few scattered showers and storms are expected, especially for Georgetown & Horry County.

A few showers & storms will develop later today. Rain chances are at 40%. (WMBF)

INCREASING RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY

That same cold front will hang around just to our south Thursday, helping keep the clouds and rain chances in the forecast. With the latest model guidance this morning, we’ve increased rain chances to 60% for the beaches on Thursday. Right now, it looks likely that off & on showers will stick around for the first half of the day. As we head into the afternoon, we should get some breaks in the showers but remain under mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front will remain stalled off to our south & keep the clouds and rain chances around for Thursday. (WMBF)

The further inland you go tomorrow, the drier you will be. Inland Horry County will hold onto a 40% chance of showers. Even further inland, most spots across the Pee Dee, especially near I-95, remain dry Thursday.

WARMER WEEKEND AHEAD

Rain chances take a break into the weekend as the temperatures climb. Looking for more mid-to-upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.

Peeks of sunshine return by Friday. We're dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. (WMBF)

We will bring in the clouds and rain chances again for the end of the weekend. While not a washout, scattered showers will arrive throughout the day Sunday.

