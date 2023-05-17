Dog fighting ring broken up in Iredell County, 5 dogs rescued

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dozen people face charges following a dog fighting ring bust in Iredell County according to law enforcement.

“On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Patrol Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received information from an anonymous caller pertaining to a possible dog fighting event that was occurring on Sena Lane east of Statesville,” according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they located more than 20 vehicles in a field and the ICSO said when they approached, several people fled on foot and others attempted to flee in vehicles.

“The deputies, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, were able to contain all vehicles. Based on the investigation, it was determined that the actual fight was about to take place as the deputies arrived,” according to the ICSO.

Following their arrival, law enforcement discovered the location where the fight was to take place.

“The deputies were able to locate a fighting ring in the nearby woods, with sides of the ring numbered one through four, which was determined to be used for a dog fighting event to take place. Deputies also located medical supplies to care for the dogs after fighting and a hanging scale to weigh the dogs. Due to evidence located on the scene and the number of subjects involved, deputies determined that this location has been used for these types of events multiple times in the past,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Five dogs were rescued by the deputies and Iredell County Animal Control from the scene.

“Based on physical evidence gathered throughout the investigation, Deputy Rhoney went before Magistrate M. Russell, who found probable cause to issue warrants for arrest for the 13 individuals listed below,” according to the ICSO.

All of the suspects face charges of felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy. Some of the suspects face other charges including:

Felony Identity Theft

Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals

Misdemeanor Resist Obstruct and Delay

Suspect(s):

James Faron Morrison, 56 Years Old

Phillip Alexander Stevenson, 36 Years Old

Curtis Alexander Bowers Jr., 39 Years Old

Sean Lennell Burton, 51 Years Old

Maurice Moore, 51 Years Old

Maurice Leon Washington, 22 Years Old

Tomocka Gladden, 51 Years Old

Maurice Kentrell Nance, 31 Years Old

Johnathan Marquis Baxter, 35 Years Old

Keith Deshawn Robinson, 30 Years Old

Jashari Malik Billups, 26 Years Old

Thomas Duane Bennett, 46 Years Old (WARRANT)

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.