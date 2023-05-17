Dining with Dockery: Scotto’s Pizzeria

Submit a Tip
By Andrew Dockery
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and we’re keeping the pizza theme rolling! On this week’s Dining with Dockery, we’re taking you to Scotto’s Pizzeria in Carolina Forest!

Located on River Oaks Drive, Scotto’s has been requested by many of you for the next Dining with Dockery! We’re so exciting to try out their pizza and more on this week’s episode.

Andrew sat down in the restaurant to try out some of the menu items. You can watch the entire interview above.

To have a look at the menu yourself, be sure to visit their website.

If you stop by Scotto’s Pizzeria, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

