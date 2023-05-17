Submit a Tip
Coroner confirms human remains found in ‘abandoned’ Florence County homeless community

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner confirmed human remains were found Wednesday morning in what ”appears to be an abandoned homeless village.”

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about the possible discovery of human remains in the area of June Lane, near Church Street.

Coroner Keith vonLutcken said Thursday he has almost the entire skeleton, which he said had been in that location for over two years.

According to vonLutcken, the examination at the scene revealed no trauma; however, he said he will have a Forensic Anthropologist examine them closer in Charleston.

The coroner also said he will be extracting DNA from the teeth and femurs, “which were in excellent condition given they’ve been outside and animal activity.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

