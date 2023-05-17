Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt after argument between brothers leads to shooting, police say

Caldwell Police looking for suspect in gang related shooting
Caldwell Police looking for suspect in gang related shooting(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - One man is in the hospital tonight after an argument between brothers led to a shooting in Marion Tuesday night according to Marion Police Department.

Police Chief Tony Flowers confirmed the shooting happened in the 900 block of Cooper Street in Marion, and 1 person was shot and taken to a Marion hospital by EMS.

Flowers said the other brother was taken into custody.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Details are limited.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
1 dead, 3 taken to hospital in crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry, officials say
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Angela Zona
Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park
Kevin Dyson
N.C. man accused of threatening Grand Strand restaurant worker with shotgun

Latest News

Pee Dee mother suing Darlington County Sheriff over son’s 2021 murder investigation
Mother accused of lying for son in connection to Florence County homicide investigation
Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by Horry County special ed teacher
‘Back to their drawing board’: Horry County Council defers Postal Way rezoning request again
Horry County first responders help revitalize Atlantic Beach sports courts, parks