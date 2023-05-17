1 hurt after argument between brothers leads to shooting, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - One man is in the hospital tonight after an argument between brothers led to a shooting in Marion Tuesday night according to Marion Police Department.

Police Chief Tony Flowers confirmed the shooting happened in the 900 block of Cooper Street in Marion, and 1 person was shot and taken to a Marion hospital by EMS.

Flowers said the other brother was taken into custody.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Details are limited.

