1 brother dead, 1 brother charged after argument leads to shooting, police say

Billy Tyrone Avant
Billy Tyrone Avant(Marion Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - One brother is dead after an argument led to a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Marion Police Department.

According to Police Chief Tony Flowers, officers were called to the 900 block of Cooper Street around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found one man laying in the yard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The report states, Billy Tyrone Avant, 46, of Marion, was at the same location and told officers had accidentally shot his brother. 

Avant was detained and questioned at the Marion Police Department, where he was later arrested. 

He is charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, discharging a firearm within the city limits, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

Avant is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or on the Marion Police Department app.

