Woman accused of showing up to Marion County hospital with gun

Kiana Gregg
Kiana Gregg(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hospital and school were placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a woman showed to the hospital with a gun, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 10 a.m. to MUSC-Marion for a “female with a gun” report.

As a precaution, the hospital and nearby Pee Dee Academy were placed on lockdown.

Once deputies arrived at MUSC-Marion, it was determined the woman had already run away from the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Kiana Gregg, was quickly arrested at her home in Marion.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, the lockdowns were lifted.

“The swift action and communication of all involved truly made a difference today,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregg is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.

She is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

