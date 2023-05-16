Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
1 dead, 3 taken to hospital in crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry, officials say
Angela Zona
Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park
Kevin Dyson
N.C. man accused of threatening Grand Strand restaurant worker with shotgun
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Pee Dee mother suing Darlington County Sheriff over son’s 2021 murder investigation
Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by Horry County special ed teacher
North Myrtle Beach K9 officers bike 200 miles in honor of fallen 4-legged heroes
Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together