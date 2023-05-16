Submit a Tip
Trial begins in deadly shooting case at North Myrtle Beach Restaurant

By Ale Espinosa
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The manager of Captain Archie’s, Billy Riggs remembers the night of May 2021. Shots were fired in the parking of his 1960′s long establishment and killed 32-year-old Durance McCray.

Riggs however, wants the community to know his restaurant is safe for the community and his employees.

“We feel like we have a very safe place. This is a one-in-a-million kind of thing to happen for us. We got plenty of cameras and plenty of light,” Riggs stated.

The man accused of McCray’s death, Driscoll Riggins, is now waiting for a jury selected on Monday morning, to determine his fate.

According to information from North Myrtle Beach officials, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s, on 2200 Little River Neck Road, at around 11:45 p.m. in May of 2021.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and found multiple shell casings near dumpsters. Officers were then told that the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot.

The victim later died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The prosecution in the case said another witness who is set to testify this week, was offered $100 to tell Riggins when McCray left the restaurant.

Opening statements will be made Tuesday morning.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

