Tickets on sale for Jimmy Buffett concert this Saturday

Jimmy Buffett is bringing his Coral Reefer Band to Daniel Island in May as part of his Second Wind Tour.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tickets are now on sale for the chance to see Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band perform this Saturday on Daniel Island.

The concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. is part of his Second Wind Tour in The Coast of Carolina Show at Credit One Stadium.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Daniel Island to perform at Credit One Stadium,” General Manaer Chris Meany says. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads join us for what will be the biggest party of the year! Don’t miss out – Fins up!”

The concert comes as Buffett and his band are currently working on a new album as a follow-up to the latest studio album, 2020′s “Life on the Flip Side,” which debuted in second place on Billboard.

Last month, the song “Margaritaville” was inducted into the Library of Congress. This year also brings the 45th anniversary of the “Son of a Son of a Sailor” album.

Tickets officially went on sale Monday morning at this link on ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

