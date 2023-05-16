SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured in three-car crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; coroner identifies victim

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A serious crash in the Galivants Ferry area has sent five people to the hospital, and South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the area of Highway 501 and Pee Dee Road South.

The crash blocked all lanes of Highway 501 while crews investigated and cleared the crash.

SCHP confirmed a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was driving east attempting to cross Highway 501 when the vehicle hit a 2016 Dodge Ram and a 2019 Dodge Journey that were both heading northbound on Highway 501. After the initial collisions, the Equinox continued off the road and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger of the Equinox, the driver and one passenger of the Ram, and the driver of the Journey were all taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries. The front passenger of the Ram did not survive.

The Horry County Coroner confirmed that 23-year-old Samantha Peeler was the passenger of the Ram who died from her injuries sustained from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

