Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured in three-car crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; coroner identifies victim

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the area of Highway 501 and Pee Dee Road South.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A serious crash in the Galivants Ferry area has sent five people to the hospital, and South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the area of Highway 501 and Pee Dee Road South.

The crash blocked all lanes of Highway 501 while crews investigated and cleared the crash.

SCHP confirmed a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was driving east attempting to cross Highway 501 when the vehicle hit a 2016 Dodge Ram and a 2019 Dodge Journey that were both heading northbound on Highway 501. After the initial collisions, the Equinox continued off the road and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger of the Equinox, the driver and one passenger of the Ram, and the driver of the Journey were all taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries. The front passenger of the Ram did not survive.

The Horry County Coroner confirmed that 23-year-old Samantha Peeler was the passenger of the Ram who died from her injuries sustained from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Vehicle overturns on its side in Horry County crash, crews say
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Myrtle Beach bike week every year
Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Angela Zona
Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park

Latest News

Vehicle overturns on its side in Horry County crash, crews say
1 hurt in Socastee-area crash, crews say
Overturned vehicle crash injures 1 outside Socastee
Overturned vehicle crash injures 1 outside Socastee
1 hurt after crash involving vehicle, brick wall on Highway 707
1 hurt after crash involving vehicle, brick wall on Highway 707