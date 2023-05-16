Submit a Tip
Robeson County deputies arrest man wanted in murder investigation during traffic stop

Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Lumberton earlier this month.

RCSO deputies and investigators made a traffic stop near the southbound 7-mile marker on I-95 in Lumberton where they arrested 33-year-old Kenneth Mitchell.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

His arrest is in connection to a murder investigation from May 5 when deputies found 27-year-old Donald Ray Williams dead after calls of a shooting on Parnell Road.

Mitchell is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

