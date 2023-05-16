Submit a Tip
Police searching for suspect in Red Springs convenience store robbery

Red Springs Convenience Store Robbery Suspect
Red Springs Convenience Store Robbery Suspect(Red Springs Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Red Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery of a convenience store on Monday night.

Officers responded to a robbery call at the Jiffy Stop at the 1100 block of West 3rd Avenue around 11 p.m. Upon investigation, officers learned the suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.

The cashier listened to the demands and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen leaving the store, running east on Front Street.

Officers with the Red Springs Police Department are working with the Red Springs Crime Stoppers program to offer a cash reward for any information that leads to the identity and arrest of the male suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or Lt. Detective Chris McManus at 910-580-2483, or Sgt. Detective Tammy Lowery at 910-580-4554.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

