Pee Dee mother suing Darlington County Sheriff over son’s 2021 murder investigation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County mother is suing the sheriff over the investigation into the 2021 fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son.

The lawsuit alleges Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. was negligent in the murder of Caleb James.

On May 13, 2021, deputies were called to the 2900 block of White Sands Circle in Hartsville by Jennifer Jimenez, who said her daughter’s boyfriend had shot himself.

The lawsuit refers to an incident report in which Cassandra Escobar, Jimenez’s daughter and James’ girlfriend, told deputies James was playing with his gun and accidentally shot himself.

No arrests were made at the scene and DCSO informed Darlington County Coroner Hon. J. Todd Hardee, that it was a self-inflicted gunshot.

After her son’s death, the Darlington County Coroner’s Office informed Jessica James Peavy, James’ mother, there was something wrong with Escobar’s story about the shooting, the lawsuit states. Coroner Hardee subsequently investigated the matter on his own.

RELATED COVERAGE

The lawsuit alleges DCSO did not assist in Hardee’s investigation, “instead failing to follow even the most basic of investigative protocols, such as basic evidence control,” including James’ “bloody clothing and mobile phone were returned” to his mother.

“Ultimately, [Peavy], Coroner Hardee and Deputy Solicitor Kenard Redmond had a meeting with Hudson, [DCSO’s assigned investigator Heather] Mays and DCSO’s Neal Cusack to discuss concerns over how DCSO had handled the case.”

According to the lawsuit, “Mays knew basic evidence control was not followed,” as Peavy told Mays she had her son’s mobile phone and there were “relevant messages on the phone that revealed jealous and violent threats made by Escobar against him.”

Peavy’s lawsuit claims that “despite the potential importance of the evidence on [the] mobile phone, Mays refused to accept the phone.”

The lawsuit continues that Coroner Hardee’s investigation revealed Escobar failed a polygraph on June 2, 2021, leading to a statement from Escobar in which she admitted to shooting James.

“That investigation led to initial criminal charges of manslaughter which were subsequently indicted as murder charges on or about February 17, 2022. Those criminal charges were brought in spite of DCSO’s gross negligence in this matter. Gross negligence so apparent that both DCSO’s Chief Deputy, Chad McInville, and Sheriff Hudson personally admitted to [Peavy] the obvious failures to follow basic investigative/evidence protocols.”

Mays resigned from the sheriff’s office at the end of March 2022. According to the lawsuit, Mays made a Facebook post one week after resigning in which she defended her own as well as the sheriff’s office’s actions during the investigation.

In that Facebook post, Mays states her resignation from DCSO was “solely to take back my Freedom of Speech and expose some of the people in Darlington County for who they really are.”

The post allegedly received support from Escobar and her family.

Peavy is suing for emotional distress and an unspecified amount in damages.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.