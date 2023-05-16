Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach K9 officers bike 200 miles in honor of fallen 4-legged heroes

The Ruff Ride recognizes fallen K9 officers who died in the line of duty.
By Makayla Evans
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach K9 officers strapped on their helmets and biked 200 miles in the Law Enforcement United Ruff Ride.

Each rider received the dog tag of a fallen K9 officer and biked from Cumberland Maryland all the way to Washington D.C. in their memory.

For the first time, three North Myrtle Beach K9 officers participated in the Ruff Ride. K9 handler officer Joseph Keister said they wanted to make sure all the four-legged heroes aren’t forgotten.

“They are family members to us, both blood and blue. So, it’s an honor to be able to remember them as officers and ride for the ones that have fallen and then remember how important they are to each agency and the community as well,” said Keister.

K9 handler officer Patrick Wilkinson said he’ll never forget riding over the Arlington Memorial Bridge with hundreds of others toward the families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“The support itself was overwhelming. I can only imagine what it’s like for the families that are actually there seeing that there’s more people that have their back. I think the big ride-in was a way of saying hey we’re here for you and we’re all united,” said Wilkinson.

All of the money raised for Ruff Ride goes directly to help families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department raised more than $6,000 for this year’s ride.

The police department’s K9 unit is hosting a golf tournament in November to raise money for next year’s Ruff Ride.

