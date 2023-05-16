Mother accused of lying for son in connection to Florence County homicide investigation
May. 16, 2023
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a woman who they said lied in order to help her son in a homicide investigation.
Renada Poston, 43, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with accessory after a felony.
Investigators said back in February, she provided false statements to law enforcement in an attempt to help her son not be implicated in a homicide.
Her son, Trey Stephens, is accused of shooting and killing Kevin Lawhon in Pamplico.
He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond on a murder charge.
Poston was released from jail on Saturday on a $15,000 bond.
