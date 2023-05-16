Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman near CCU during emotional hearing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Emotions ran high during a plea hearing where a man admitted to sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University.

Jarael Warren, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in the 2021 case.

Warrants show Warren and a second suspect, identified as Mije Basnight, approached the victim on Oct. 31, 2021 at The Cove Apartments off Highway 544 and forced her into the back of her vehicle at gunpoint.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Mije Basnight (15th Circuit Solicitor)

The victim was then choked and hit in the face with a gun that Warren was holding, according to the warrants.

Documents show following the sexual assault, Basnight and Warrant hit the victim with the back of the car as they were driving away from the scene. After the victim landed on the trunk lid, the two suspects sped down Highway 544, hitting curbs and throwing the victim from the vehicle, according to documents.

Warren pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison, and once he’s released he must register as a sex offender for life.

During the hearing, the victim made a statement stating that she lives in fear and has had to get a service dog in order to cope.

Also following the sentencing, there was an outburst from a member of Warren’s family who yelled at the victim. Warren’s family was escorted out of the courtroom while the victim was ushered into a waiting room.

It’s not clear at this point if Basnight will enter a plea or if his case will go to trial.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.