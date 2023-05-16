Lumberton man arrested, charged after allegedly shooting into woman’s vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Lumberton man has been arrested after allegedly injuring a woman after shooting into her car.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Gregory F. Locklear Monday night. He now faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

On May 11, deputies responded to a call from UND Southeastern Medical Center of a woman who suffered injuries after she was shot inside her vehicle.

Investigators discovered the shooting took place near a convenience store near the 3000 block of Highway 21 W, in Lumberton.

Locklear was placed in the custody of the sheriff’s office under a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

