Jury selected in deadly shooting at popular Myrtle Beach restaurant; manager expected to testify

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The manager of Captain Archie’s, Billy Riggs, remembers the night of May 2021.

Shots were fired in the parking lot of his restaurant and killed 32-year-old Durance McCray.

Riggs, however, wants the community to know his restaurant is safe for the community and his employees.

“We feel like we have a very safe place. This is a one-in-a-million kind of thing to happen for us. We got plenty of cameras and plenty of light,” Riggs stated.

The man accused of McCray’s death, Driscoll Riggins, waited for a jury to be selected on Monday morning to determine his fate.

According to information from North Myrtle Beach officials, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s on 2200 Little River Neck Road around 11:45 p.m. in May of 2021.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and found multiple shell casings near dumpsters. Officers were then told that the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot.

The victim later died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The prosecution in the case said another witness who is set to testify this week, was offered $100 to tell Riggins when McCray left the restaurant.

Opening statements begin Tuesday morning.

