Hearing scheduled for teen accused in sexual assault, carjacking case near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager accused of sexually assaulting a woman and then carjacking her at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University will be in court on Tuesday.

Mije Basnight, who is now 18 years old, is scheduled to have a hearing at 1:30 p.m. at the Horry County Courthouse.

It’s not clear at this point what kind of hearing is being held.

Warrants show Basnight and a second suspect, identified as Jarael Warren, approached the victim on Oct. 31, 2021 at The Cove Apartments off Highway 544 and forced her into the back of a vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim was then choked and hit in the face with a gun that Warren was holding, according to the warrants.

Documents show following the sexual assault, Basnight and Warrant hit the victim with the back of the car as they were driving away from the scene. After the victim landed on the trunk lid, the two suspects sped down Highway 544, hitting curbs and throwing the victim from the vehicle, according to documents.

Basnight is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery.

