Head to Georgetown to check out the Hopsewee Plantation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Built circa 1740, some 40 years before the American Revolutionary War, Hopsewee Plantation was one of the South’s major rice plantations and the birthplace of Thomas Lynch, Jr., one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Now privately owned, this National Historic Landmark—midway between Myrtle Beach and Charleston in the heart of South Carolina’s Lowcountry—is open to the public for the 2023 season for tours and dining until Dec. 13.

Learn more about what they’re planning for the 250th anniversary of Revolutionary War.