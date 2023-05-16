HCS Board approved Myrtle Beach police’s request to install gunfire detection sensors

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board unanimously voted to approve a request made by Myrtle Beach Police Department to implement an Acoustic Threat Detection Program.

The program includes the installation of 19 sensors and cameras on the Horry County Schools Myrtle Beach campuses which would detect gunfire.

“Anything that we can do to protect our children,” said Debbie Edmonds, District 2.

The ATD is funded through grant money the department obtained. The exact amount of funding has not been released.

“Anytime the community and the schools can work together a safer environment for our students and our staff is a beautiful, wonderful thing,” said Edmonds.

During this school year--there have been a number of hoax or swatting threats made against schools in myrtle beach. According to the request, the ATD program would allow for a quick response and notification system for an incident involving gunfire on or near a campus.

“We recommend approval, contingent upon Myrtle Beach Police Department getting all necessary permitting from the utilities from the service poles that they are going to use,” said Daryl Brown.

A district spokesperson says the sensors and cameras would be installed in the exterior lots, which the district does not own. Myrtle Beach Police would have to get permission to use the poles for installation.

WMBF News reached out to Myrtle Beach Police tonight but did not hear back yet.

A district spokesperson says they are unsure of when the installations will take place now that the request has been approved.

