Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Girl missing for nearly six years found safe in North Carolina

Kayla Unbehaun was only nine when she was abducted in Illinois.
Kayla Unbehaun has been found after being missing for nearly six years.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV) - A girl who was reported missing nearly six years ago was found safe in North Carolina.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Kayla Unbehaun was reported missing from Illinois on July 5, 2017, after she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun.

Kayla was only nine years old at the time of the abduction.

NCMEC said Monday evening that she was found in North Carolina.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe,” the girl’s father said in a statement. “I want to thank Elgin [police and fire departments], the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

Also Read: Months-long search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured in three-car crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; coroner identifies victim
Angela Zona
Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park
Kevin Dyson
N.C. man accused of threatening Grand Strand restaurant worker with shotgun
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Credit One Stadium on May 20.
Tickets on sale for Jimmy Buffett concert this Saturday
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
It's not a bad forecast, but humidity is back for today & tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Warm today, storm chances increase Wednesday
HCS Board approved P.D. request to install gunfire detection sensors
HCS Board approved Myrtle Beach police’s request to install gunfire detection sensors
North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo