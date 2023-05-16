FIRST ALERT: Warm today, storm chances increase Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly sunny and warm weather will increase humidity today. Eventually, showers & storms will work back into the forecast with higher humidity on Wednesday.

TODAY

High pressure remains to our east today, pumping in plenty of southerly winds. Winds out of the south will allow temperatures to warm up quickly today. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s inland and into the upper 70s to lower 80s closer to the Grand Strand.

It's going to be a warm one! (WMBF)

If you are further inland, we’ve added a small chance of a shower for you this evening. A round of storms will bring a severe weather threat to North Carolina, especially up near mountains. That leftover line of storms will approach the I-95 corridor closer to midnight.

There's just enough data to suggest a few showers make it into the area LATE tonight. (WMBF)

WET WEATHER WEDNESDAY

A weak cold front will slip into the area on Wednesday. Humidity levels will remain high in front of the cold front, leading to scattered showers & storms developing during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s tomorrow before the storms move in. (WMBF)

As you start the day on Wednesday, a few more clouds will be around with a stray shower chance at 20%. With enough moisture in the area, we will keep rain chances around all day, but the best timing will be during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the low-mid 80s. Tomorrow will not be a widespread rain and there will be plenty of dry time, especially early in the day.

A few showers and storms will be around tomorrow afternoon, especially from 3-6 PM. (WMBF)

As the front pushes to our south, cooler temperatures will filter in for Thursday and Friday. Right now, that front looks to stall just to our south across the Low Country, keeping just enough moisture off the coast for the chance of an isolated shower and mostly cloudy skies both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday on the beaches with low humidity. Inland, those temperatures will fall into the into the mid 70s on Thursday before rebounding to near 80° on Friday. A few more peeks of sunshine should be around for Friday afternoon.

The upcoming weekend will feature a warming trend as temperatures rebound to near 80 at the coast and lower to middle 80s inland. A cold front will bring our next round of showers and clouds on Sunday.

A few more clouds Friday before sunshine returns on Saturday. A cold front will swing through the area on Sunday with another round of showers & storms. (WMBF)

