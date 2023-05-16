Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting COVID-19.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Signs urging everyone to mask up have largely disappeared from places like grocery stores and schools in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they are still worn in medical offices, and a study published Monday says that might be a good idea.

Masks continue to offer some protection and reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 in a community setting, like a doctor’s office, according to the study.

The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine also found that there was not a significant difference in protection between surgical masks and N95 respirators in a healthcare setting.

The virus can still be passed from patient to staff or staff to patient even when both are masked, but it is rare.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the...
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured in three-car crash on Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; coroner identifies victim
Angela Zona
Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park
Kevin Dyson
N.C. man accused of threatening Grand Strand restaurant worker with shotgun
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March
Shots were fired in the parking of captain Archie's in North Myrtle Beach and killed 32...
Trial begins in deadly shooting case at popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Socastee High School
Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by Horry County special ed teacher
Angela Munoz, leaves a message on a cross with the name, Cindy Cho, as her husband Rick, looks...
Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives