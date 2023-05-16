Submit a Tip
Deputies seize drugs, cash from suspicious car in Florence; 1 arrested

Deputies seized marijuana and nearly $20,000 in cash from a car at a motel along West Lucas Street in Florence.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a man from Georgia who they said had a large amount of drugs and guns in his car.

Florence County deputies were patrolling at 2:20 a.m. Thursday at a motel along West Lucas Street when they approached a suspicious car.

Deputies said they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

The deputies told the driver they were going to conduct a probable cause search of the car, and that’s when they said the suspect tried to run away.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Brandon Simmons from McDonough, Georgia, was taken into custody a short time later.

Deputies searched the car and found over four pounds of marijuana, THC items and nearly $20,000 in cash.

Simmons is charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

