Deputies arrest Pee Dee man accused of pistol-whipping victim, stealing dryer

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man who was once accused in three separate shootings, is back behind bars.

Marion County deputies arrested 29-year-old Javon Brunson on Saturday and charged with burglary, assault and battery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

An incident report shows deputies were called on Saturday morning to a home on Acorn Lane for reports of an assault.

The victim told police that Brunson kicked in his door and pistol-whipped him in the head before stealing the victim’s dryer, according to the report.

Deputies located Brunson a short time later and took him into custody.

According to the public index, Brunson has had a couple of run-ins with the law.

In August 2022, he was arrested and charged in connection with three separate shootings in the Pee Dee. He faced 13 charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

But the public index shows all 13 charges were dismissed in April.

WMBF News has reached out to the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and asked why all the charges were dropped against Brunson in that case. We’re waiting to hear back.

Brunson is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.