Check out the Myrtle Beach History Tour about Music and Movies in the Grand Strand
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, the role music played in its history and that Myrtle Beach played in music history.
Stops include Charlie’s Place Historic Site that was once a part of the Chitlin’ Circuit and its motel was listed in The Green Book.
