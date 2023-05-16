Buc-ee’s plans to expand parking lot for customers, staff at Florence location
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve had trouble finding parking at the Buc-ee’s location in Florence, you are in luck.
The travel center is expanding its parking lot to make additional room for customers and employees.
A spokesperson said the expanded lot will add 184 spaces and will be located east and northeast of the existing store.
Buc-ee’s expects to complete construction on the additional parking by the end of the summer, according to the company.
It’s been exactly one year since Buc-ee’s opened in Florence along I-95 at the 170 interchange. It’s the first Buc-ee’s location in the Palmetto State.
The travel center is known its food options, benefits for its employees and also clean restrooms.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.