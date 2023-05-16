‘Back to their drawing board’: Horry County Council defers Postal Way rezoning request again

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Developers who want to bring a Market Common-style neighborhood to the Carolina Forest area are going back to the drawing board.

The rezoning request for a controversial development project along Postal Way was expected to be discussed during a second reading at Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting.

But at the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Dennis DiSabato made a motion to defer the ordinances connected to the proposed Postal Way project.

He asked for a deferment that lasts no longer than 90 days.

DiSabato said the developers asked for some extra time so they can go to their client and see if there is anything they can do to expand on the infrastructure and make the project more attractive to the community.

“Give them an opportunity to go back to their drawing board and then come back to the county with something that’s more acceptable to the community,” DiSabato said.

DiSabato, who represents the district where the proposed development would be built, said he heard everyone’s concerns during a public input meeting last week in Carolina Forest.

As it stands now, the proposed development could possibly add over 1,000 homes and commercial units to Postal Way, which many have said is already crowded on a regular day.

Residents are also concerned about adding to schools that are already overcrowded in the Carolina Forest area.

